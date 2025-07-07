Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PALS 25: Day 1 KLE's [Image 4 of 9]

    PALS 25: Day 1 KLE's

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    07.07.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marines Corps Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, left, commanding general, III Marine Expeditionary Force, speaks with Japan Ground Self Defense Force Maj. Gen. Toshikatsu Musha, commanding general, Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, during a bilateral key leader engagement at the 11th iteration of the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium, Manila, Philippines, July 8, 2025. Through discussions, engagements, and presentations, PALS enhances cooperation, tackles common threats, protects shared resources, and maintains sovereignty in the Indo-Pacific. This year’s symposium hosted senior leaders from 22 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 06:21
    Location: MANILA, PH
    Manila
    PMC
    Stronger Together
    Partners and Allies
    Philippines
    PALS25

