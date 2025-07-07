United Nations Command Military Armistice Commission DMZ Assistant Operations Officer, New Zealand Army Captain Stephen Carruthers stands by a marker on the edge of the demilitarized zone which separates military forces on the Korean Peninsula on April 2.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2025 03:09
|Photo ID:
|9168098
|VIRIN:
|250402-N-YQ363-7874
|Resolution:
|3552x2664
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|CHEORWON, GANG'WEONDO [KANG-WON-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Regular DMZ inspections support peace and stability on Korean Peninsula [Image 2 of 2], by LCDR Brendan Trembath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.