    Regular DMZ inspections support peace and stability on Korean Peninsula [Image 2 of 2]

    Regular DMZ inspections support peace and stability on Korean Peninsula

    CHEORWON, GANG'WEONDO [KANG-WON-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    04.01.2025

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Brendan Trembath 

    United Nations Command

    United Nations Command Military Armistice Commission DMZ Assistant Operations Officer, New Zealand Army Captain Stephen Carruthers stands by a marker on the edge of the demilitarized zone which separates military forces on the Korean Peninsula on April 2.

