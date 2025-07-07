Sailors aboard the USS John Finn conduct flight quarters in the Surigao Strait

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250704-N-CV021-1013

An MH-60R Seahawk lands on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) during flight quarters in the Surigao Strait, July 4. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)