    Rockford, Illinois Native Serves Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.03.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    250704-N-CV021-1034
    Command Master Chief Petty Officer Michael Deshawn Bemley, from Rockford, Illinois, poses for a picture on the messdeck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) in the Surigao Strait, July 4. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)

