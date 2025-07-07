Rockford, Illinois Native Serves Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113)

PHILIPPINE SEA –A Rockford, Illinois native and 2025 graduate of Johns Hopkins University is serving aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), which is forward-deployed to the Indo-Pacific and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15.

Command Master Chief Petty Officer Michael Deshawn Bemley has been serving as the Command Master Chief (CMC) aboard John Finn since January 2024. According to Bemley, CMCs are every soul uniquely placed in positions to be everyone’s advocate and mentor onboard from the most junior to the Commanding Officer. They report directly to their command’s commanding officer and are charged with providing input in matters that affect operational success and readiness. CMCs lead the Chief’s Mess and enforce the highest standards of professionalism and integrity amongst the crew.

“My job is amazing because of the people,” Bemley said. “The opportunity to lead, develop and learn from Sailors. It is immensely inspiring to be part of bringing 350 Sailors, from all parts of the globe and unique backgrounds, together to bring a destroyer alive to be ready for deterrence or war. They are everything and striving to connect with them, to help them learn the value they bring to the team is my goal.”

Bemley joined the Navy in April 2004 when he was 19 years old. Before he became a CMC, he was a Cryptologic Technician (Collection). He previously served at Naval Air Station Keflavik, Iceland (2004-2006); Patrol Squadron FOUR (VP-4) Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii (2006-2008); Navy Information Operations Command, Hawaii (2009-2012); Navy Information Operations Command, Maryland (2013-2015); Joint Intelligence Brigade (2015-2019); Navy Personnel Command, Millington, Tennessee (2019-2021); Joint Cyber Operations Group (2021-2022) and USS Chafee (2022-2023). He was selected for Master Chief after serving in the Navy for 14 years.

“When becoming a CMC, I often heard that a DDG CMC job is the most rewarding and equally the most challenging leadership tour I could have the honor of being part of,” Bemley said. “I feel like I am supposed to be here and everything I was told has come true a hundred times over. These Sailors maintaining the heartbeat of a Chief namesake is everything any CMC could have asked for and I intentionally choose to be in this arena every day. I was given the opportunity to do it twice. Simply put, I love them all.”

Bemley expressed that he owes his success to his family, friends and past leaders that have helped him throughout his career. In Bemley’s words, his family has been proudly rooting for him throughout his naval career for over 20 years now.

“They have endured the sacrifices along with me, but make the best of it when planning their vacations,” Bemley said. “They come see me every location possible.”

John Finn is currently stationed in Yokosuka, Japan. While Bemley’s favorite duty station so far has been his time in Iceland, he is enjoying his experience in Asia.

“I am a huge foodie and keep trying new restaurants,” Bemley said. “My favorite so far are Japanese steak places. I’d like to visit Kobe for the steak experience with one of the best categories of beef in the world.”

Bemley intends to continue earning his way into positions that will grant him the opportunities to help the most people. His advice to all Sailors that aspire to be a Master Chief is to choose growth and learn from everything and everyone. He encourages Sailors to remain in a constant pursuit of discipline and knowledge while also remembering to be benevolent to those around them. Developing a mindset of servant leadership and growth are chain links to see and learn with your eyes and mind wide open. He says heart, trust and connection will be critical on their journey.

“I’ve spent most of my time in joint service environments until I became a Master Chief,” Bemley said. “My sacrifice, service and duty represent the most defining moments of my life, as I have spent over half of that time in the Navy. I earned a Master’s degree from the Johns Hopkins University, but I have learned more from the brave and resilient men and women I’ve had the honor to serve alongside than any degree program could ever teach. Every day, I am inspired by the honorable men and women who are prepared to fight to the death if necessary for the things they cherish: freedom, their loved ones and their country.”

John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.