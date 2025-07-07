Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flight Operations aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 3 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Flight Operations aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    CORAL SEA

    07.07.2025

    Photo by Seaman Sam McNeely 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250707-N-WJ234-1082 CORAL SEA (July 7, 2025) A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion assigned to Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares to land on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) while conducting flight operations in the Coral Sea, July 7. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sam McNeely)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2025
    Date Posted: 07.07.2025 23:42
    Photo ID: 9167871
    VIRIN: 250707-N-WJ234-1082
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: CORAL SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Operations aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 7 of 7], by SN Sam McNeely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Flight Operations aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    Flight Operations aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    Flight Operations aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    Flight Operations aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    Flight Operations aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    Flight Operations aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    Flight Operations aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ABH
    USS America (LHA6)
    Flight Deck
    flight ops

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download