    Commander, Submarine Group 7 and Republic of Singapore Navy meet for staff talks [Image 1 of 4]

    Commander, Submarine Group 7 and Republic of Singapore Navy meet for staff talks

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    06.16.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Providakes 

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 16, 2025) – Rear Adm. Lincoln Reifsteck, commander, Submarine Group (CSG) 7, and Rear Adm. Kwan Hon Chuong, fleet commander, Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN), sign a Memorandum of Understanding in Fluckey Hall at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, June 16, 2025. RSN and CSG 7 conducted staff talks to strengthen the U.S.-Singapore strategic partnership that will advance regional security and stability for our allies and partners. CSG 7 directs forward-deployed, combat capable forces across the full spectrum of undersea warfare throughout the Western Pacific, Indian Ocean, and Arabian Sea. (This photo has been edited for security purposes) (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel G. Providakes)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.07.2025 20:44
    Photo ID: 9167747
    VIRIN: 250616-N-SI601-1019
    Resolution: 6030x4020
    Size: 6.57 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
    Republic of Singapore Navy
    RSN
    CSG 7
    Submarine Group 7
    Partnership
    MOU

