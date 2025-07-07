Commander, Submarine Group 7 and Republic of Singapore Navy meet for staff talks

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 16, 2025) – Rear Adm. Lincoln Reifsteck, commander, Submarine Group (CSG) 7, and Rear Adm. Kwan Hon Chuong, fleet commander, Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN), sign a Memorandum of Understanding in Fluckey Hall at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, June 16, 2025. RSN and CSG 7 conducted staff talks to strengthen the U.S.-Singapore strategic partnership that will advance regional security and stability for our allies and partners. CSG 7 directs forward-deployed, combat capable forces across the full spectrum of undersea warfare throughout the Western Pacific, Indian Ocean, and Arabian Sea. (This photo has been edited for security purposes) (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel G. Providakes)