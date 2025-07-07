31st MEU | VMM 265 and VMFA 242 conduct flight operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion assigned to Marine Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, takes off during flight operations aboard amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), in the Coral Sea, June 28, 2025. Marines with Maritime Raid Force, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242 and VMM 265 (Rein.) conduct flight operations consisting of F35B Lightning II aircraft, H1-UY helicopter and CH-53E Super Stallions, demonstrating multi-domain transport and 5th generation multi-discipline strike capabilities to support combined-joint operations in key maritime terrain. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Peter Rawlins)