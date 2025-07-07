Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GM3 Daniel Kininmonth uses an M-14 rifle to send a phone and distance line to the USNS Joshua Humphreys (T-AO 188)

    GM3 Daniel Kininmonth uses an M-14 rifle to send a phone and distance line to the USNS Joshua Humphreys (T-AO 188)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    06.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Nye 

    USS BULKELEY (DDG 84)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN - (June 25, 2025) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Daniel Kininmonth, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), uses an M-14 rifle to send a phone and distance line to the Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oiler USNS Joshua Humphreys (T-AO 188) during a replenishment-at-sea. USS Bulkeley is underway in the Atlantic Ocean with the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) participating in Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is the Department of the Navy’s commitment to deliver highly capable, integrated naval forces to promote our nation’s prosperity and security, deter aggression, and provide tailorable options to our nation’s leaders. COMPTUEX also allows the Navy to assess all aspects of prior readiness generation activities, which provides leaders information needed for process and resource allocation decisions for future warfighting development. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Nye)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.07.2025 13:56
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    GM3 Daniel Kininmonth uses an M-14 rifle to send a phone and distance line to the USNS Joshua Humphreys (T-AO 188)
    COMPTUEX
    #USNavy
    USS Bulkeley
    #NavalIntegration
    DDG84
    Wolfpack

