156th CES Deployment for Training at Aviano Air Base

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 156th Civil Engineer Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, connect potable water lines and install proper bathroom drainage systems during a Deployment for Training (DFT) at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 18, 2025. During the DFT, the 156th CES developed their skill proficiency in a new area of responsibility while supporting real-world projects that support the U.S. European Command operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victoria Jewett)