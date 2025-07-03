Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations [Image 5 of 5]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations

    CORAL SEA

    07.06.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kenneth Melseth 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250706-N-TW227-1060 CORAL SEA (July 6, 2025) Aviation Support Equipment Technician Airman Gianni Anderson, from Richfield, Wisconsin, assigned the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) conducts engine maintenance on a 20K forklift in the ship’s hangar bay, July 6. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Melseth)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2025
    Date Posted: 07.06.2025 23:52
    Photo ID: 9166654
    VIRIN: 250706-N-TW227-1060
    Resolution: 5338x3559
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: CORAL SEA
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations
