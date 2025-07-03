Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Superior Performance: Supporting Hurricane Helene Response [Image 8 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Superior Performance: Supporting Hurricane Helene Response

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2025

    Photo by Michael Maddox 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    On his last day of deployment, Sonny Barber for superior performance, selfless service, and sacrifice in support of emergency operations within the Wilmington District during the multi-agency response to Hurricane Helene with a certificate and a coin, Asheville, North Carolina, July 6, 2025. His commitment played a vital role in protecting lives and property during one of the most critical disaster responses in western North Carolina.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2025
    Date Posted: 07.06.2025 13:34
    Photo ID: 9166452
    VIRIN: 250706-A-GI410-1008
    Resolution: 3000x2250
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Superior Performance: Supporting Hurricane Helene Response [Image 9 of 9], by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Superior Performance: Supporting Hurricane Helene Response
    Superior Performance: Supporting Hurricane Helene Response
    Superior Performance: Supporting Hurricane Helene Response
    Superior Performance: Supporting Hurricane Helene Response
    Superior Performance: Supporting Hurricane Helene Response
    Superior Performance: Supporting Hurricane Helene Response
    Superior Performance: Supporting Hurricane Helene Response
    Superior Performance: Supporting Hurricane Helene Response
    Superior Performance: Supporting Hurricane Helene Response

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wilmington District
    Hurricane Helene
    Hurricane Helene response
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download