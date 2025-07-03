Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines Conduct Land Navigation at Atlantic Alliance 25

    U.S. Marines Conduct Land Navigation at Atlantic Alliance 25

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.03.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Yazid Sakran 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aircraft Group 41, a component of MARFORRES, conduct land navigation at Atlantic Alliance 25 (AA25), July 3, 2025.

    Atlantic Alliance, the East Coast’s premier naval integration and amphibious operation, showcases the Marine Corps’ ability to operate seamlessly across air, land, and sea. As part of this exercise, Marines regularly refine their ground skills through enhanced land navigation training — a critical component in developing mission-ready warfighters.

    Land Navigation challenges Marines to use a physical map and compass to locate predetermined coordinates. This skill ensures they can confidently navigate through any terrain or environment, regardless of conditions.

    (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Sgt. Yazid Sakran)

