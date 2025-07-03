Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mass Casualty Training aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 4 of 5]

    Mass Casualty Training aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    CORAL SEA

    07.05.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Darian Lord 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250705-N-PV363-1124 CORAL SEA (July 5, 2025) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Roger Amrendarezalonzo from Phoenix, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) performs an x-ray for a simulated casualty in the ship’s medical bay during a mass casualty drill in the Coral Sea, July 5. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darian Lord)

