Rear Adm. Jonathan Hickey, U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes District commander, and Doug Nikhazy, Cleveland Guardians pitcher, have a conversation in front the dugout at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 4, 2025. Hickey approached Nikhazy after throwing him the ceremonial first pitch, to greet him and receive his autograph on the ball. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Lauofo)