    Navy Band July 4th 2025 Concert [Image 7 of 7]

    Navy Band July 4th 2025 Concert

    COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Juarez 

    U.S. Navy Band

    250704-N-FD081-1001-WASHINGTON (July 4, 2025) Members of the United States Navy Concert Band perform patriotic favorites on the Chrysalis stage at Merriweather Park in Columbia, MD during the Fourth of July celebration—part of a free, family‑friendly Independence Day concert held July 4, 2025. The Navy band frequently performs concerts for the public in the Washington DC region and throughout the country on national tours. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Justin Juarez)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2025
    Date Posted: 07.05.2025 16:02
    Photo ID: 9166138
    VIRIN: 250704-N-FD081-2032
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 9.31 MB
    Location: COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, US
    This work, Navy Band July 4th 2025 Concert [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Justin Juarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

