Navy Band July 4th 2025 Concert

250704-N-FD081-1001-WASHINGTON (July 4, 2025) Members of the United States Navy Concert Band perform patriotic favorites on the Chrysalis stage at Merriweather Park in Columbia, MD during the Fourth of July celebration—part of a free, family‑friendly Independence Day concert held July 4, 2025. The Navy band frequently performs concerts for the public in the Washington DC region and throughout the country on national tours. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Justin Juarez)