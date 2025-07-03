Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LCAC Recovery on USS Iwo Jima [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    LCAC Recovery on USS Iwo Jima

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    06.28.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Tyler Miller  

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 28, 2025) A landing craft air cushion (LCAC), assigned to Assault Craft Unit 4, approaches the well deck during LCAC recovery operations aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7). The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and embarked 22nd are underway executing Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), which tests the amphibious ready group’s ability to deliver combat power wherever the nation’s leadership requires, and is informed by U.S. Navy Fleet Commander requirements and assessment of ongoing operations around the globe. COMPTUEX is the Department of the Navy’s commitment to deliver highly capable, integrated naval forces to promote our nation’s prosperity and security, deter aggression and provide tailorable options to our nation’s leaders. COMPTUEX also allows the Navy to assess all aspects of prior readiness generation activities, which provides leaders information needed for process and resource allocation decisions for future warfighting development. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph T. Miller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2025
    Date Posted: 07.05.2025 16:14
    Photo ID: 9166136
    VIRIN: 250628-N-MY760-2014
    Resolution: 3236x2157
    Size: 615.96 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LCAC Recovery on USS Iwo Jima [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Joseph Tyler Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fleet Surgical Team SHOT-EX on USS Iwo Jima
    LCAC Recovery on USS Iwo Jima
    LCAC Recovery on USS Iwo Jima
    Iwo Jima Sailor Conduct Maintenance
    Iwo Jima Sailor Conduct Maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LCAC
    Boatswain's Mate
    USS Iwo Jima
    Well Deck Operations
    LHD7

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download