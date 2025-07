USS Iwo Jima Conducts Flight Operations with HMX 1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 28, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Daniel Miller, from Birchwood, Tennessee, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) awaits approval to launch an MV-22B Osprey, assigned to the “Nighthawks” of Marine Helicopter Squadron (HMX) 1, during flight operations. HMX-1 tests tactics, techniques, procedures and equipment to support high-level military principals and other executives, such as the President of the United States, and is the primary Operational Test and Evaluation unit for Marine assault support helicopters and related equipment. The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and embarked 22nd are underway executing Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), which tests the amphibious ready group’s ability to deliver combat power wherever the nation’s leadership requires, and is informed by U.S. Navy Fleet Commander requirements and assessment of ongoing operations around the globe. COMPTUEX is the Department of the Navy’s commitment to deliver highly capable, integrated naval forces to promote our nation’s prosperity and security, deter aggression and provide tailorable options to our nation’s leaders. COMPTUEX also allows the Navy to assess all aspects of prior readiness generation activities, which provides leaders information needed for process and resource allocation decisions for future warfighting development. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Savannah L. Hardesty)