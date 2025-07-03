Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Iwo Jima and the USS Fort Lauderdale conduct underway operations [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Iwo Jima and the USS Fort Lauderdale conduct underway operations

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    06.29.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Savannah Hardesty 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 29, 2025) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), the flagship of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), sails during a strait transit exercise. The ARG and embarked 22nd are underway executing Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), which tests the amphibious ready group’s ability to deliver combat power wherever the nation’s leadership requires, and is informed by U.S. Navy Fleet Commander requirements and assessment of ongoing operations around the globe. COMPTUEX is the Department of the Navy’s commitment to deliver highly capable, integrated naval forces to promote our nation’s prosperity and security, deter aggression and provide tailorable options to our nation’s leaders. COMPTUEX also allows the Navy to assess all aspects of prior readiness generation activities, which provides leaders information needed for process and resource allocation decisions for future warfighting development. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Savannah L. Hardesty)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2025
    Date Posted: 07.05.2025 12:21
    Photo ID: 9166051
    VIRIN: 250629-N-HG411-1636
    Resolution: 5884x3923
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Iwo Jima and the USS Fort Lauderdale conduct underway operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Savannah Hardesty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Iwo Jima and the USS Fort Lauderdale conduct underway operations
    USS Iwo Jima and the USS Fort Lauderdale conduct underway operations
    USS Iwo Jima and the USS Fort Lauderdale conduct underway operations
    USS Iwo Jima and the USS Fort Lauderdale conduct underway operations
    USS Iwo Jima and the USS Fort Lauderdale conduct underway operations
    USS Iwo Jima and the USS Fort Lauderdale conduct underway operations
    USS Iwo Jima and the USS Fort Lauderdale conduct underway operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    underway
    COMPTUEX
    uss iwo jima
    Marine Corps
    US Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download