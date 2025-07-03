Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Independence Day 2025 at USAG Stuttgart

    Independence Day 2025 at USAG Stuttgart

    STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    04.07.2025

    Photo by Balmina Sehra 

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart celebrated U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart celebrated Independence Day at Panzer Kaserne on July 4, with Col. Edward J. Sanford tapping the keg to officially welcome his guests, including local mayors and area politicians.

    The celebration offered a wide array of attractions: mechanical bull riding, a BOSS car-smash station, rock climbing walls, bungee trampolines, and much more.

    This year’s event marks the third consecutive time that USAG Stuttgart has celebrated Independence Day alongside its German hosts.

