    Hurricane Helene RFO members celebrate July 4th [Image 4 of 4]

    Hurricane Helene RFO members celebrate July 4th

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2025

    Photo by Michael Maddox 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Celebrating 250 years of years since the birth of our country!
    Today, the team at the Regional Field Office took a few moments to celebrate the Fourth of July and the spirit of service to the nation with tradition, pride, and sweets! From battlefield grit to disaster recovery missions, the Army and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers stand ready to serve every day of the year.

    Date Taken: 07.04.2025
    Date Posted: 07.04.2025 12:46
    Photo ID: 9165610
    VIRIN: 250704-A-GI410-1000
    Resolution: 2016x1512
    Size: 903.64 KB
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, Hurricane Helene RFO members celebrate July 4th [Image 4 of 4], by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wilmington District
    Hurricane Helene
    Hurricane Helene response
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers

