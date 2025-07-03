Hurricane Helene RFO members celebrate July 4th

Celebrating 250 years of years since the birth of our country!
Today, the team at the Regional Field Office took a few moments to celebrate the Fourth of July and the spirit of service to the nation with tradition, pride, and sweets! From battlefield grit to disaster recovery missions, the Army and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers stand ready to serve every day of the year.
