    Waterway debris removal continues in Buncombe County, North Carolina June 3, 2025 [Image 2 of 10]

    Waterway debris removal continues in Buncombe County, North Carolina June 3, 2025

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2025

    Photo by Michael Maddox 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Waterway debris removal continues in Buncombe County, North Carolina. So far more than 1.2 million cubic yards of debris left by the hurricane have been removed since the mission began.

    Date Taken: 07.03.2025
    Date Posted: 07.04.2025 07:40
    Photo ID: 9165497
    VIRIN: 250703-A-GI410-2002
    Resolution: 2000x3000
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, Waterway debris removal continues in Buncombe County, North Carolina June 3, 2025 [Image 10 of 10], by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wilmington District
    Hurricane Helene
    Hurricane Helene response
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers

