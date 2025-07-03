Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Former Defense Secretary Gates Honored at Dallas Scouting Dinner [Image 1 of 2]

    Former Defense Secretary Gates Honored at Dallas Scouting Dinner

    03.03.2011

    Defense Secretary Robert M. Gates thanks former President George W. Bush after he is introduced during the Circle Ten Council Friends of Scouting dinner in Dallas, March 3, 2011. Gates, a former Eagle Scout, gave a keynote speech. DOD photo by Master Sgt. Jerry Morrison

    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Bush Introduces Defense Secretary Gates at Dallas Scouting Dinner

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Gates: Scouting Instills Principles, Integrity, Honor

