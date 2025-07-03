Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gold Star Mothers Honored at New Jersey Vietnam Memorial

    Gold Star Mothers Honored at New Jersey Vietnam Memorial

    07.10.2006

    Members of American Gold Star Mothers Inc., are escorted by New Jersey State Troopers to the New Jersey Vietnam Memorial. A ceremony at the memorial July 9 honored the mothers and the children they lost in America's conflicts. Photo by Samantha L. Quigley

    Gold Star Mothers Honored at New Jersey Vietnam Memorial
    Gold Star Mothers Hear from Iraq's UN Deputy at Vietnam Memorial

