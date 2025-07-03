Marine Lt. Gen. Frances Wilson Assumes Presidency of National Defense University

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Marine Lt. Gen. Frances Wilson addresses the audience at the National Defense University change of command ceremony at Fort McNair, Washington D.C., July 14. Wilson assumed duties as the 12th president of NDU from Air Force Lt Gen. Michael Dunn in the ceremony, which was presided over by Marine Gen. Peter Pace, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Photo by Staff Sgt. D. Myles Cullen, USAF