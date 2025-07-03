Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Lt. Gen. Frances Wilson Assumes Presidency of National Defense University [Image 3 of 3]

    Marine Lt. Gen. Frances Wilson Assumes Presidency of National Defense University

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.17.2006

    Photo by Myles Cullen 

    Defense.gov         

    Marine Lt. Gen. Frances Wilson addresses the audience at the National Defense University change of command ceremony at Fort McNair, Washington D.C., July 14. Wilson assumed duties as the 12th president of NDU from Air Force Lt Gen. Michael Dunn in the ceremony, which was presided over by Marine Gen. Peter Pace, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Photo by Staff Sgt. D. Myles Cullen, USAF

