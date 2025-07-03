Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Connie Stevens Entertains Troops at USO Military Salute Event [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Connie Stevens Entertains Troops at USO Military Salute Event

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.27.2006

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Entertainer Connie Stevens speaks at a barbecue dinner as part of USO of Metropolitan Washington and Northrop Grumman's military salute event July 24 at Wolf Trap Farm Park for the Performing Arts in Vienna, Va. The evening concluded with servicemembers, including some recovering at Walter Reed Army Medical Center, attending a "Train" concert. Photo by Samantha L. Quigley

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2006
    Date Posted: 07.04.2025 06:48
    Photo ID: 9165421
    VIRIN: 060727-D-D0439-6511
    Resolution: 1871x1869
    Size: 501.1 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Connie Stevens Entertains Troops at USO Military Salute Event [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Train Frontman and Guitarist Entertain Troops at Wolf Trap Concert
    Connie Stevens Entertains Troops at USO Military Salute Event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    America Supports You: Groups Provide 'Train' Tickets

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download