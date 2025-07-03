Connie Stevens Entertains Troops at USO Military Salute Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Entertainer Connie Stevens speaks at a barbecue dinner as part of USO of Metropolitan Washington and Northrop Grumman's military salute event July 24 at Wolf Trap Farm Park for the Performing Arts in Vienna, Va. The evening concluded with servicemembers, including some recovering at Walter Reed Army Medical Center, attending a "Train" concert. Photo by Samantha L. Quigley