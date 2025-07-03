Army Col. Michael Rose welcomes Afghan National Army Air Corps aviators as they arrive at Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan, April 11. Rose commands the coalition's Task Force Falcon. The Afghan aviators will operate with coalition forces during Operation Mountain Lion and beyond. Photo by Sgt. Stephanie van Geete, USA
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2007
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2025 05:16
|Photo ID:
|9164023
|VIRIN:
|070130-D-D0439-7597
|Resolution:
|3008x1960
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Afghan Air Corps Aviators Join Coalition Forces at Bagram Air Base [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Afghan Aviators Make Historic Return to Bagram
No keywords found.