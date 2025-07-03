Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Afghan Air Corps Aviators Join Coalition Forces at Bagram Air Base [Image 1 of 2]

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.30.2007

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Army Col. Michael Rose welcomes Afghan National Army Air Corps aviators as they arrive at Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan, April 11. Rose commands the coalition's Task Force Falcon. The Afghan aviators will operate with coalition forces during Operation Mountain Lion and beyond. Photo by Sgt. Stephanie van Geete, USA

    Date Taken: 01.30.2007
    Date Posted: 07.04.2025 05:16
    Photo ID: 9164023
    VIRIN: 070130-D-D0439-7597
    Resolution: 3008x1960
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Afghan Air Corps Aviators Join Coalition Forces at Bagram Air Base [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

