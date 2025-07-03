Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tornado Devastates Downtown Iowa City [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Tornado Devastates Downtown Iowa City

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.30.2007

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Damaged vehicles litter the streets of downtown Iowa City following an April 13 tornado. Photo by Tim Mills

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2007
    Date Posted: 07.04.2025 05:16
    Photo ID: 9164013
    VIRIN: 070130-D-D0439-3801
    Resolution: 1312x2000
    Size: 621.11 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tornado Devastates Downtown Iowa City [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Iowa National Guard Assists Residents After Severe Storms and Tornado
    National Guard Secures Storm Debris in Iowa City
    Tornado Devastates Downtown Iowa City

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Iowa National Guard Responds to Tornado Disaster

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download