    PGA Tour Members Tour Pentagon, Welcomed by Defense Official [Image 2 of 2]

    PGA Tour Members Tour Pentagon, Welcomed by Defense Official

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.12.2006

    Allison Barber, deputy assistant secretary of defense for public affairs, welcomes PGA Tour members in the Pentagon briefing room during their tour April 12. Photo by Paul X. Rutz

    Date Taken: 04.12.2006
    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    'America Supports You' Thanks PGA for Troop Support Efforts

