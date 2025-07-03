Allison Barber, deputy assistant secretary of defense for public affairs, welcomes PGA Tour members in the Pentagon briefing room during their tour April 12. Photo by Paul X. Rutz
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2006
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2025 05:16
|Photo ID:
|9164004
|VIRIN:
|060412-D-D0439-5277
|Resolution:
|2892x2168
|Size:
|3.36 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PGA Tour Members Tour Pentagon, Welcomed by Defense Official [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
'America Supports You' Thanks PGA for Troop Support Efforts
No keywords found.