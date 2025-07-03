Mick Foley Brings Holiday Cheer to Wounded Troops' Families

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

World Wrestling Entertainment champion Mick Foley signs a

copy of his children's book, "Tales From Wrescal Lane," for Joyce Rumsfeld,

wife of Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld. Foley presented copies of the book

to children of wounded troops at a Dec. 9 Pentagon holiday dinner. Photo by

Donna Miles