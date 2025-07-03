Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mick Foley Brings Holiday Cheer to Wounded Troops' Families

    Mick Foley Brings Holiday Cheer to Wounded Troops' Families

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.10.2004

    World Wrestling Entertainment champion Mick Foley signs a
    copy of his children's book, "Tales From Wrescal Lane," for Joyce Rumsfeld,
    wife of Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld. Foley presented copies of the book
    to children of wounded troops at a Dec. 9 Pentagon holiday dinner. Photo by
    Donna Miles

    Date Taken: 12.10.2004
    Date Posted: 07.04.2025
    Photo ID: 9162517
    VIRIN: 041210-D-D0439-8375
    Resolution: 2400x2040
    Size: 389.35 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Mick Foley Brings Holiday Cheer to Wounded Troops' Families
    Mick Foley Honors U.S. Troops in Public Service Announcement

    WWE Champ, Leaders to Troops: America Supports You

