A wounded troop shows his prosthesis to Air Force Gen. Richard B. Myers, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, during a Dec. 9 holiday dinner at the Pentagon. Photo by Helene Stikkel
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2004
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2025 03:44
|Photo ID:
|9162514
|VIRIN:
|041210-D-D0439-9512
|Resolution:
|1500x2100
|Size:
|247.03 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wounded Troop Shows Prosthesis to Joint Chiefs Chairman at Pentagon Dinner [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Deputy Secretary Hosts Holiday Gala for Wounded Troops
No keywords found.