    Iraqis Brave Long Lines for Subsidized Kerosene in Sadr City [Image 2 of 2]

    Iraqis Brave Long Lines for Subsidized Kerosene in Sadr City

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.08.2004

    Courtesy Photo

    Long lines of people wait at a kerosene station to fill up their tanks. Some Iraqis wait all day and night to take advantage of the cheaper kerosene prices at Army-protected stations in Sadr City. Photo by Capt. Michael Martinez, USA

    Date Taken: 12.08.2004
    VIRIN: 041208-D-D0439-9581
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
