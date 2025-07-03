Last of the 'Aztec Eagles': Retired Mexican Air Force Col. Carlos Garduno, WWII Pilot, Says Only 10 Remain

Retired Mexican air force Col. Carlos Garduno, World War II "Aztec Eagles" pilot, said only 10 of more than 300 Mexican men who volunteered to fight alongside Americans during the war are still alive. Photo by Rudi Williams
'Aztec Eagles' A Dying Breed; Only 10 of 300 Still Living
