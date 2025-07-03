Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Last of the 'Aztec Eagles': Retired Mexican Air Force Col. Carlos Garduno, WWII Pilot, Says Only 10 Remain [Image 2 of 2]

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.21.2003

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Retired Mexican air force Col. Carlos Garduno, World War II "Aztec Eagles" pilot, said only 10 of more than 300 Mexican men who volunteered to fight alongside Americans during the war are still alive. Photo by Rudi Williams

