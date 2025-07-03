Amy Scarpulla and her children, 8-year-old Ariana and 5-year-old Angelo, enjoy a meal with their “daddy dolls” to keep their deployed husband and father, Army Sgt. 1st Class Wayne Scarpulla, close at hand. Scarpulla is in Afghanistan, on his fifth deployment in a dozen years. Courtesy photo
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2010
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 15:25
|Photo ID:
|9151290
|VIRIN:
|101124-D-D0439-5507
|Resolution:
|3024x2016
|Size:
|782.99 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Family Stays Connected During Deployment [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Families Cope With Holiday Separations
No keywords found.