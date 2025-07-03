Army Family Stays Connected During Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Amy Scarpulla and her children, 8-year-old Ariana and 5-year-old Angelo, enjoy a meal with their “daddy dolls” to keep their deployed husband and father, Army Sgt. 1st Class Wayne Scarpulla, close at hand. Scarpulla is in Afghanistan, on his fifth deployment in a dozen years. Courtesy photo