Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Family Stays Connected During Deployment [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Army Family Stays Connected During Deployment

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.24.2010

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Amy Scarpulla and her children, 8-year-old Ariana and 5-year-old Angelo, enjoy a meal with their “daddy dolls” to keep their deployed husband and father, Army Sgt. 1st Class Wayne Scarpulla, close at hand. Scarpulla is in Afghanistan, on his fifth deployment in a dozen years. Courtesy photo

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2010
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 15:25
    Photo ID: 9151290
    VIRIN: 101124-D-D0439-5507
    Resolution: 3024x2016
    Size: 782.99 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Family Stays Connected During Deployment [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army Family Stays Connected During Deployment
    Army Captain Spends Thanksgiving in Afghanistan, Refurbishing School

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army Families Cope With Holiday Separations

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download