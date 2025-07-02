Shipyard spotlight: Larry Pendleton - Code 950 Electronics technician

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Code 950 Electronics Technician Larry Pendleton is retiring after more than 14 years at NNSY, but his name will live on at the shipyard. Due to his significant contributions to a newly designed emergency response communication system for Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), it has been named in his honor as “The Pendleton System.” The new system permits first responders to have the capability to communicate in hull, pierside and off-site to coordinate emergency response onboard submarines.