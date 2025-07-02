Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shipyard spotlight: Larry Pendleton - Code 950 Electronics technician [Image 1 of 3]

    Shipyard spotlight: Larry Pendleton - Code 950 Electronics technician

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2025

    Photo by Shelby West 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Code 950 Electronics Technician Larry Pendleton is retiring after more than 14 years at NNSY, but his name will live on at the shipyard. Due to his significant contributions to a newly designed emergency response communication system for Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), it has been named in his honor as “The Pendleton System.” The new system permits first responders to have the capability to communicate in hull, pierside and off-site to coordinate emergency response onboard submarines.

