U.S. Navy Yeoman 3rd Class Kathia Pineda is frocked to the rank of Petty Officer Third Class during a promotion ceremony at 22 Naval Construction Regiment (NCR) in Gulfport, Miss., July 2, 2025. 22NCR commands naval construction forces for Navy Expeditionary Forces Europe-Africa/Task Force 68 across the 6th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. ((U.S. Navy photo by Information Systems Technician 2nd Class LaVonte Harris)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 04:02
|Photo ID:
|9146446
|VIRIN:
|250702-N-NO901-1004
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|4.1 MB
|Location:
|GULFPORT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, YN3 Pineda Frocked at 22NCR [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.