YN3 Pineda Frocked at 22NCR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Yeoman 3rd Class Kathia Pineda is frocked to the rank of Petty Officer Third Class during a promotion ceremony at 22 Naval Construction Regiment (NCR) in Gulfport, Miss., July 2, 2025. 22NCR commands naval construction forces for Navy Expeditionary Forces Europe-Africa/Task Force 68 across the 6th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. ((U.S. Navy photo by Information Systems Technician 2nd Class LaVonte Harris)