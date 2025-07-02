USS PEARL HARBOR (LSD 52) Sailors perform general quarters drill

PACIFIC OCEAN (July 2, 2025) U.S. Navy Quarter Master 2nd Class Jovani Quiroz, from Escondido, California, utilizes a NFTI (Naval firefighting thermal imager) during a general quaters drill on the bridge wing of the Harpers Ferry-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) in the Pacific Ocean on July 2, 2025. Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alexander Bussman)
