USS PEARL HARBOR (LSD 52) Sailors man the rails as the ship departs for Pacific Partnership 2025

Sailors assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) man the rails as the ship prepares to depart San Diego Naval Base for Pacific Partnership 2025 on June 30, 2025. Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kazia Ream)