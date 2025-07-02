Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS PEARL HARBOR (LSD 52) Sailors conduct a brief as the ship prepares to depart for Pacific Partnership 2025 [Image 5 of 6]

    USS PEARL HARBOR (LSD 52) Sailors conduct a brief as the ship prepares to depart for Pacific Partnership 2025

    UNITED STATES

    06.29.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Alexander Bussman 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    U.S. Navy Sailors conduct a brief before getting underway aboard the Harpers Ferry-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) on Jun. 30, 2025. Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alexander Bussman)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 20:48
    Photo ID: 9146185
    VIRIN: 250630-N-RW505-1076
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 10.11 MB
    Location: US
    USS Pearl Harbor
    strategic partnership
    PACIFIC PARTNERSHIP
    interoperability
    21st iteration

