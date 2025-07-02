Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Small Boat Operations [Image 3 of 4]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Small Boat Operations

    CORAL SEA

    07.02.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cole Pursley 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250702-N-FC892-1066 CORAL SEA (July 2, 2025) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) conducts small boat operations in the Coral Sea, July 2. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Small Boat Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Cole Pursley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

