USS PEARL HARBOR (LSD 52) Sailors man the rails as the ship departs for Pacific Partnership 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors dump water on the bridge wing during a fresh water washdown of the Harpers Ferry-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) in the Pacific Ocean on Jul. 1, 2025. Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alexander Bussman)