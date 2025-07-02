Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Texas Army National Guardsmen assigned to 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment (ABCT) conduct a deployment ceremony in preparation for their tour overseas [Image 5 of 5]

    UNITED STATES

    07.01.2025

    Photo by Michael Linan 

    Texas Military Department

    Today, we honor tradition, service, and new beginnings. Texas Army National Guardsmen assigned to 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment (ABCT) conduct a deployment ceremony in preparation for their tour overseas. The ceremony allowed family and friends an opportunity for a proper send-off, seeing the deploying Guardsmen standing proud together before giving hugs and well-wishes before their departure.

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 14:45
    Photo ID: 9145416
    VIRIN: 250701-O-PW729-7254
    Resolution: 6205x4137
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: US
