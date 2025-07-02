Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Today, we honor tradition, service, and new beginnings. Texas Army National Guardsmen assigned to 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment (ABCT) conduct a deployment ceremony in preparation for their tour overseas. The ceremony allowed family and friends an opportunity for a proper send-off, seeing the deploying Guardsmen standing proud together before giving hugs and well-wishes before their departure.