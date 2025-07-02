Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kenner's Mental Health Awareness Scavenger Hunt Winner

    FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2025

    Photo by Shanita Dorsey 

    Kenner Army Health Clinic

    Ms. Samantha Warford was the first to complete Kenner Army Health Clinic's Mental Health Awareness Month Scavenger Hunt, earning her the top spot as this year's winner! Her enthusiasm and dedication helped highlight the importance of mental health awareness across Fort Lee.

