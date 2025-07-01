Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Rucker Quarterly Retirement Ceremony April 2025 [Image 7 of 16]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort Rucker Quarterly Retirement Ceremony April 2025

    FORT RUCKER, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Photo by John Hamilton 

    Fort Rucker Public Affairs Office

    Fort Rucker recognized the long seven Soldiers, with a combined 149 years of service, at its quarterly retirement ceremony held April 25 at the Museum.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 10:08
    Photo ID: 9144467
    VIRIN: 250425-A-UY615-4836
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 10.33 MB
    Location: FORT RUCKER, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Rucker Quarterly Retirement Ceremony April 2025 [Image 16 of 16], by John Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Rucker Quarterly Retirement Ceremony April 2025
    Fort Rucker Quarterly Retirement Ceremony April 2025
    Fort Rucker Quarterly Retirement Ceremony April 2025
    Fort Rucker Quarterly Retirement Ceremony April 2025
    Fort Rucker Quarterly Retirement Ceremony April 2025
    Fort Rucker Quarterly Retirement Ceremony April 2025
    Fort Rucker Quarterly Retirement Ceremony April 2025
    Fort Rucker Quarterly Retirement Ceremony April 2025
    Fort Rucker Quarterly Retirement Ceremony April 2025
    Fort Rucker Quarterly Retirement Ceremony April 2025
    Fort Rucker Quarterly Retirement Ceremony April 2025
    Fort Rucker Quarterly Retirement Ceremony April 2025
    Fort Rucker Quarterly Retirement Ceremony April 2025
    Fort Rucker Quarterly Retirement Ceremony April 2025
    Fort Rucker Quarterly Retirement Ceremony April 2025
    Fort Rucker Quarterly Retirement Ceremony April 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download