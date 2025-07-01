Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vice Admiral John Gumbleton Visits USS San Antonio (LPD 17) [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Vice Admiral John Gumbleton Visits USS San Antonio (LPD 17)

    UNITED STATES

    06.29.2025

    Photo by Lt.j.g. REGINA GULLI 

    USS San Antonio (LPD 17)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jun 29, 2025) Vice Adm. John Gumbleton, Commander, Task Force 80, recognizes Cpl. Raymond Estevez-Fortuna aboard the amphibious transport dock USS San Antonio (LPD 17). The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway executing Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), which tests the amphibious ready group’s ability to deliver combat power wherever the nation’s leadership requires, and is informed by U.S. Navy Fleet Commander requirements and assessment of ongoing operations around the globe. COMPTUEX is the Department of the Navy’s commitment to deliver highly capable, integrated naval forces to promote our nation’s prosperity and security, deter aggression, and provide tailorable options to our nation’s leaders. COMPTUEX also allows the Navy to assess all aspects of prior readiness generation activities, which provides leaders information needed for process and resource allocation decisions for future warfighting development. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Gina Gulli)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 09:31
    Photo ID: 9144417
    VIRIN: 250629-N-YC460-2558
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 8.07 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vice Admiral John Gumbleton Visits USS San Antonio (LPD 17) [Image 6 of 6], by LTJG REGINA GULLI, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vice Admiral John Gumbleton Visits USS San Antonio (LPD 17)
    Vice Admiral John Gumbleton visits USS San Antonio
    Vice Admiral John Gumbleton Visits USS San Antonio (LPD 17)
    Vice Admiral John Gumbleton Visits USS San Antonio (LPD 17)
    Vice Admiral John Gumbleton Visits USS San Antonio (LPD 27)
    Vice Admiral John Gumbleton Visits USS San Antonio (LPD 17)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    underway
    marines
    navy
    operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download