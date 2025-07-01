Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4-319 AFAR LFX [Image 14 of 26]

    4-319 AFAR LFX

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.25.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Tomas Arce 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Fabien Ortiz, a representative from AgEagle, tosses an eBee mapping drone to demonstrate its 3d mapping abilities to U.S. Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment during a technology innovation live fire exercise at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, June 25, 2025. The 4-319 AFAR’s LFX is testing technologies to improve power resilience, comms reach, and aerial reconnaissance capabilities, and validating the feasibility and value of these systems to their firing batteries. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Tomas J. Arce)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 08:16
    Photo ID: 9144314
    VIRIN: 250625-A-SD508-1131
    Resolution: 4915x7372
    Size: 18.39 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4-319 AFAR LFX [Image 26 of 26], by PFC Tomas Arce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    21TSC
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    SwordofFreedom

