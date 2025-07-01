NMCB 4 Lieutenant Awarded SCW, EXW, NAM at Once

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lieutenant Waylene Sangcap, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, is recognized as an Expeditionary Warfare and Seabee Combat Warfare officer after completing the qualification process to both programs, and is awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal on June 18, 2025 at Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme California. NMCB 4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB 4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)