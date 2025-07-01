Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCAS Iwakuni Change of Command ceremony [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MCAS Iwakuni Change of Command ceremony

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.02.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Kenneth Rossman, center foreground, oncoming commanding officer, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, salutes U.S. Marines and Sailors with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, MCAS Iwakuni, as they conduct pass and review during a change of command ceremony at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, July 2, 2025. MCAS Iwakuni held the change of command ceremony to formally transfer command from Col. Richard Rusnok to Col. Kenneth Rossman, symbolizing the shift in leadership, authority, and responsibility for the installation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 03:46
    Photo ID: 9144048
    VIRIN: 250702-M-HB515-1538
    Resolution: 8074x5385
    Size: 14.2 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Iwakuni Change of Command ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Dahkareo Pritchett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MCAS Iwakuni Change of Command ceremony
    MCAS Iwakuni Change of Command ceremony
    MCAS Iwakuni Change of Command ceremony
    MCAS Iwakuni Change of Command ceremony
    MCAS Iwakuni CO Change of Command ceremony
    MCAS Iwakuni CO Change of Command ceremony
    MCAS Iwakuni Change of Command ceremony
    MCAS Iwakuni Change of Command ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC news
    ceremony
    Marines
    Japan
    commanding officer
    MCAS Iwakuni

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download