MCAS Iwakuni Change of Command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Kenneth Rossman, center foreground, oncoming commanding officer, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, salutes U.S. Marines and Sailors with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, MCAS Iwakuni, as they conduct pass and review during a change of command ceremony at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, July 2, 2025. MCAS Iwakuni held the change of command ceremony to formally transfer command from Col. Richard Rusnok to Col. Kenneth Rossman, symbolizing the shift in leadership, authority, and responsibility for the installation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett)