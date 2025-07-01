USNMRTC Japanese Fellows Visit to Waterfront Operations Department at SRF JRMC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 18, 2025) — Lt. Cmdr. Philip Castrovinci, Ophthalmology Department Head, Associate Program Director for Japanese Fellows and Undersea Medical Officer for U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka, escorted Japanese fellows on a tour of the Waterfront Operations Department at U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF JRMC).



Senior Chief Navy Diver (NDCS/MDV) Alberto Alejo guided the group through the dive locker, recompression chamber and dive boat. The tour provided insight into the operational challenges faced by divers and the unique aspects of dive medicine.



“This was an excellent example of a working Navy dive locker,” said Castrovinci. “We are grateful to MDV Alejo and his team for showing us their dive boat, gear and recompression chamber. Dive medicine is where physics meets physiology, and this was a valuable opportunity for the fellows to see a medical capability not commonly found in most hospitals. Our U.S. Navy divers also work closely with their Japanese counterparts, showcasing the interoperability and cooperation between our naval forces.”