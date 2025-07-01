Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    18th MXG holds weapons load competition [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    18th MXG holds weapons load competition

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.26.2025

    Photo by Airman Nathaniel Jackson 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alicia Wilder, 336th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron, load crew member, secures a captive air training missile during the 18th Wing Load Crew of the Quarter Competition at Kadena Air Base Japan, June 27, 2025. The 18th Maintenance Group hosts weapons load competitions quarterly to enhance mission readiness and strengthen global strike capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nathaniel Jackson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 01:27
    Photo ID: 9143962
    VIRIN: 250627-F-LF796-1012
    Resolution: 5083x3382
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th MXG holds weapons load competition [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Nathaniel Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    18th MXG holds weapons load competition
    18th MXG holds weapons load competition
    18th MXG holds weapons load competition
    18th MXG holds weapons load competition
    18th MXG holds weapons load competition
    18th MXG holds weapons load competition
    18th MXG holds weapons load competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    18th Wing
    PACAF
    USPACOM
    Kadena Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download