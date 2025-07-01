U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alicia Wilder, 336th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron, load crew member, secures a captive air training missile during the 18th Wing Load Crew of the Quarter Competition at Kadena Air Base Japan, June 27, 2025. The 18th Maintenance Group hosts weapons load competitions quarterly to enhance mission readiness and strengthen global strike capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nathaniel Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2025 01:27
|Photo ID:
|9143962
|VIRIN:
|250627-F-LF796-1012
|Resolution:
|5083x3382
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th MXG holds weapons load competition [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Nathaniel Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.